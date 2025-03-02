Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys 131 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

AMD stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

