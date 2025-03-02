Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCAT

Health Catalyst Trading Up 6.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $34,974.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,997.17. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan Gallagher sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,438 shares in the company, valued at $519,577.24. This trade represents a 5.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,610 shares of company stock valued at $664,043 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.