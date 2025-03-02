HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 28,955 shares.The stock last traded at $62.64 and had previously closed at $62.33.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.02.

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

