HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.87% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.83) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cytokinetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.83. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $91,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,980.32. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,678 shares in the company, valued at $20,186,135.28. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,848. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

