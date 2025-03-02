HC Wainwright Raises Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $60.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.39% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,985.50. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.