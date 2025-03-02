Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $78.99 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $102.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

