Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Trading Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 71,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 108,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Hannan Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$101.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

