Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a $25.00 price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HG opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $20.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.44). Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $543.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HG. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 176.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 70,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.