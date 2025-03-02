Haleon (LON:HLN) Posts Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 15.80 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.66%.
Haleon Stock Up 3.4 %
HLN stock opened at GBX 395.30 ($4.97) on Friday. Haleon has a twelve month low of GBX 308.37 ($3.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.30 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The firm has a market cap of £35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 380.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.31.
About Haleon
Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.
