Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,865 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,548,000 after buying an additional 1,363,200 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 962,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,174,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHK opened at $28.65 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

