Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.48 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

