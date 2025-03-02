Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $508.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $522.05 and a 200-day moving average of $503.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

