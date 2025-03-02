Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $273.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.00 and a twelve month high of $304.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

