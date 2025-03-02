Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

