Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 71,593 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,833,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,593 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 7.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $128,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,154,000. PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

