GXChain (GXC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $18.47 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

