Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

CF stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $98.25.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

