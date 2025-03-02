Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,444,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,853,000 after purchasing an additional 134,559 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,480,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,188,000 after purchasing an additional 233,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,177,000 after buying an additional 184,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 9.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,448,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,032,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $7,189,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $2,008,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $121,619.62. This represents a 94.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $73.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $92.80.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

