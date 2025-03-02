Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 430 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,484,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,898,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

NYSE:CNP opened at $34.38 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.35%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

