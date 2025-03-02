Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 216 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,630 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,728,000 after purchasing an additional 355,427 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Sun Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.61. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.98 and a 12 month high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

