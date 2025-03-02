Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.73 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 73.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 63.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.33.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.48. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.