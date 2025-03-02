Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,802 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,836 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,860 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $366,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This trade represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

