Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $56.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.