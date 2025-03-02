Guggenheim Raises Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $136.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. This represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Elastic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Elastic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 7.0% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

