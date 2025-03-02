Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 4,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
Green Impact Partners Price Performance
Green Impact Partners Company Profile
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
