Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIPGet Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 4,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 14,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

Separately, Desjardins set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Green Impact Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.63. The stock has a market cap of C$91.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

