Gravity Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $157.02 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity has a market capitalization of $157.02 million and $9.92 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz.

Buying and Selling Gravity

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 8,768,180,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.01981329 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $11,092,162.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

