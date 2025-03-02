GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Up 128.5% in February

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the January 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,509,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLR traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 2,454,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,260. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.36. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.

