GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (NASDAQ:MSFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the January 31st total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF by 1,369.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 88,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 82,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 172,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.72. GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF (MSFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long MSFT Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.