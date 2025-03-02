Governance OHM Price Up 8.9% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $6,454.56 or 0.07533735 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $10,909.94 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,577.35 or 0.99885450 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,391.65 or 0.99668700 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
