GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Short Interest Up 58.6% in February

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the January 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, January 31st.
View Our Latest Analysis on GPRO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GoPro Price Performance
Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,880. GoPro has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.51.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 55.77% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoPro
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.