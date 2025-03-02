Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 7th

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.184 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
GSST traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 94,833 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.
About Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF
