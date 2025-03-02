Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Friday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

BATS:GEMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

