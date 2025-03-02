Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Prospect Precious Metal (LON:GPM – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.50). 242,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 279,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Golden Prospect Precious Metal Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of £37.81 million and a P/E ratio of -24.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.71.

About Golden Prospect Precious Metal

Golden Prospect Precious Metals (LSE:GPM) investment trust is a closed-end investment company, which invests in gold and precious metals companies.

The fund is run by experienced fund managers – Keith Watson and Robert Crayfourd and seeks to provide investors with capital growth, from a portfolio of companies involved in the gold and precious metals sector.

