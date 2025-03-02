Gold Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Barrick Gold, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Cadence Design Systems, and General Mills are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. These stocks often serve as a lever for investors to indirectly benefit from changes in gold prices, although they can also be influenced by factors specific to the companies and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,962,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,366,723. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.20. 22,163,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,168,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $73.53.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.74. 35,386,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,726,547. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $21.35.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Newmont stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $42.83. 14,380,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28. Newmont has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company had a trading volume of 14,776,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,538,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $34.89 and a 52-week high of $55.24.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.50. 2,102,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,601. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

General Mills (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,139,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,952. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. General Mills has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

