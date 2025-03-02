Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNOM. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 74,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,870. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

