Global Tech Industries Group (OTCMKTS:GTII) Stock Price Up 200% – Still a Buy?

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 200% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 56,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 27,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.
Global Tech Industries Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc does not significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in operation of an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. It intends to acquire companies with significant growth opportunities. The company was formerly known as Tree Top Industries, Inc and changed its name to Global Tech Industries Group, Inc in July 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.