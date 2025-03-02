Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE GB opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Global Blue Group has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 339,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 75,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

