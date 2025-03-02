Glassman Wealth Services Invests $39,000 in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $290.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.95 and a 52 week high of $300.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.