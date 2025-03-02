Glassman Wealth Services Has $759,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.15 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

