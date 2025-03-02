Glassman Wealth Services Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

DGRO stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.