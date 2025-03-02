Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 7,655,438 shares trading hands.

Gfinity Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Gfinity plc will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gfinity Company Profile

In related news, insider David Halley purchased 24,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £1,440,000 ($1,811,092.94). Insiders own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.

It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.

Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.

Further Reading

