General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management increased its position in General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.10. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $124.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

