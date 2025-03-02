General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on General Dynamics from $337.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $276.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $303.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $252.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.09. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

