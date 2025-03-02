General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.93. 76,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General American Investors

Institutional Trading of General American Investors

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. This trade represents a 63.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

