GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $335.66 and last traded at $330.90. 1,182,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,875,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEV. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a PE ratio of 60.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,507,296,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,720,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after buying an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,314,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,690 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

