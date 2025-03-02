GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GATX in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

