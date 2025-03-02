Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells $1,635,862.28 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,963,108.50. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Garmin Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $228.88 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $136.25 and a 12-month high of $246.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Garmin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Garmin by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

