GAP (NYSE:GAP) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GAP. UBS Group raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

NYSE GAP opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 243,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $6,345,445.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,820,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,408,551.34. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $6,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,579,502 shares in the company, valued at $92,279,561.56. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,316,219. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

