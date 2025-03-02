FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Plans Dividend of $0.17

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XIMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (XIMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

