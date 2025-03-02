FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR) Plans Dividend of $0.17

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XIMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.173 per share on Tuesday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA XIMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. 5,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $31.30.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – March
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.