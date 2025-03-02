Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fresenius Medical Care AG (ETR:FME – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €40.89 ($42.59) and traded as high as €45.92 ($47.83). Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at €45.56 ($47.46), with a volume of 509,562 shares trading hands.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.89.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient’s residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

